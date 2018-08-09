Alabama football coach put on leave amid hazing investigation, lawsuits

A Mobile, Ala., school put its football coach on leave amid scrutiny after alleged hazing attacks, one of which was caught on cell phone video.

The Mobile County Public School System placed Davidson head coach Fred Riley on leave Tuesday, AL.com reported. The school is already the subject of three separate $12 million hazing lawsuits.

In late April, cell phone video surfaced of then-freshman Rodney Kim Jr. being assaulted by teammates following a spring football practice.

RELATED: Two more families to file $12 million hazing lawsuits against Alabama school

After the Kim family filed a $12 million lawsuit against the school system, two more families filed similar notices against the school system last week. The parents of Jeremiah Chatman and Gary Trey Shondetts filed suits against the Mobile County Board of Education, retired superintendent Martha Peek, retired principal Lewis Copeland, Riley, and other coaches at the school in connection with alleged attacks.

ICYMI late last night, MCPSS put Davidson coach Fred Riley on paid leave. He is the second longest tenured coach at a current Mobile/Baldwin school behind only UMS' Terry Curtis.https://t.co/TAFASbnzUU — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) August 9, 2018

As MCPSS director of communications Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com, administrative leave is essentially a suspension with pay.

RELATED: More on the Rodney Kim Jr. case

AL.com reports that Riley has not commented on the Kim incident, citing pending litigation. In meeting with the press at Mobile County Media Days in July, he only spoke about the upcoming season.

Riley was entering his 15th year as Davidson’s head coach and his 37th year in coaching overall. Per AL.com, he has a 110-50 record at the school, taking the Warriors to the playoffs 10 times and reaching the state semifinals in 2010. In 24 years as a head coach at four different stops, he is 154-107.

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season Aug. 24 at Meridian, Miss.