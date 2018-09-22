Alabama football team runs onto field holding 'In God We Trust' signs after prayer over loudspeaker banned

An Alabama high school made a political statement with its entrance to the field on Friday night, holding religious signs as a retort to the end of a longstanding practice of reciting a pregame prayer over the stadium loudspeaker.

Hayden high school football players ran out on the field with “In God we trust” signs. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/fogivUYtmM — Hillary Simon CBS 42 (@HillarySimonTV) September 22, 2018

As noted by Birmingham CBS affiliate WIAT reporter Hillary Simon, the Hayden High School football team ran onto its home field holding signs that read “In God We Trust.” The signs were a reference to the Blount County School District’s agreement to stop broadcasting prayer over the stadium loudspeakers before a game.

While Hayden officials apparently followed through and refrained from any public prayer, they did hold a moment of silence, during which many students and parents still recited the Lord’s Prayer, going so far as to distribute handouts with the Lord’s Prayer printed on it, as you can see below:

Tonight is the first time Blount Co schools will not allow prayer over the PA system. Students and parents are making an initiative so a prayer is still said during moment of silence. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/NFEV3LsxFT — Hillary Simon CBS 42 (@HillarySimonTV) September 21, 2018

The prayers for the Hayden football game may have been genuine, but they weren’t answered on Friday, as fellow Alabama squad Jasper rolled to a 38-12 victory.