Alabama HS football team involved in deadly bus crash

A bus carrying a junior varsity football team as well as seventh- and eighth-grade teams in Alabama was involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday night.

Authorities told KTRK-TV and other outlets that the Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.) JV football team was returning from a game Tuesday night when the bus collided with another car in Talladega, Ala.

Handley varsity coach Larry Strain told AL.com that the bus was also carrying the middle school teams and were returning from a game in Leeds.

Per WVTM, the wreck happened around 9:23 p.m. when a pickup truck traveling westbound crossed the median and struck the school bus head-on.

1 dead, 11 injured after truck, school bus carrying football team collide on I-20 in Talladega Tuesday night https://t.co/ZZ5d5ZSCX5 pic.twitter.com/DK5LeIs88F — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) October 24, 2018

Authorities said the female driver of the truck was killed. She’s been identified as 31-year-old Amanda Nicole Hubbard of Munford, Ala.

Per multiple outlets, eight Handley students and three adults from the bus were injured. The bus driver was also airlifted to a hospital.