Alabama uses digital billboards to promote new signing class

Never say Nick Saban is afraid of innovation. Well, even if he might be a bit risk averse, it’s pretty clear his staff isn’t. As Letters of Intent streamed in for the Crimson Tide’s top-ranked recruiting class during Early Signing Day on Wednesday, the Alabama football program found an innovative new way to promote their future stars.

They went tech-retro, plastering their images and names on digital billboards around the Tuscaloosa area.

ESPN college sports reporter Alex Scarborough captured one of the digital billboards in action and posted a shot to Twitter:

The player depicted in the shot is, of course, homestate quarterback recruit Paul Tyson, a four-star pro style passer from Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) High School who also happens to be the grandson of the late, great Paul Bear Bryant. After Tyson’s image was plastered above the intersection for a minute or two, a different Alabama recruit showed up in the same space.

Does the prospect of being on an enormous billboard sway a high school athlete to choose an individual school? It may seem doubtful, but who knows. If nothing else, it’s a new twist that Alabama hadn’t tried before, which made it a worthwhile expenditure for one of the nation’s richest recruiting budgets.

