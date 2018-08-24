USA Today Sports

California female kicker has gone from Powder-puff to varsity

Photo: Anthony Plascencia, Ventura County Star

California female kicker has gone from Powder-puff to varsity

Football

California female kicker has gone from Powder-puff to varsity

Camarillo (Calif.) senior Alex Gonzalez is an all-county soccer player and she has started a new role: kicker on the school football team.

Gonzalez handles extra points and field goals for the Scorpions, and in a win last week she kicked 4 PATs and a field goal.

Even though she has been successful, Gonzalez told the Valencia County (Calif.) Star that she wasn’t entirely sure she wanted to try out to become the first female kicker at Camarillo.

“There was so much to think about,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be on a team with so many boys.”

Another female in the area, Taylin Butterbaugh, has experienced success kicking for Buena High as just a sophomore.

, , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2LqDdt7
California female kicker has gone from Powder-puff to varsity
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.