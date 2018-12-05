Alief Elsik (TX) is No. 1 in 2018-19 Preseason Winter Boys Soccer Rankings

Our first Winter Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and there’s a familiar face leading off the pack.

FULL RANKINGS: Winter Boys Soccer, Week 1

Last year’s national champion for the winter season, Houston’s Alief Elsik High School, comes in as the No. 1 team in the land, perhaps to no surprise. The Rams went unbeaten on the way to a state title last season, and also saw head coach Vincenzo Cox named USA TODAY Coach of the Year.

No. 4 Reagan (San Antonio) is the only other team from the Lone Star State represented in the poll. California is the most-represented state on the poll, with three (No. 2 St. Ignatius, No. 5 Folsom, No. 7 Torrey Pines), while Florida also has two (No. 3 American Heritage – Plantation, No. 8 Duncan U. Fletcher).