Four finalists announced for All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award

Four finalists have been chosen for the All-American Bowl Coach of the Year Award, given annually to the nation’s top coach by the All-American Bowl.

The award will be presented during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 4, the night before the Army Bowl.

According to the selection committee, the award “honors the nation’s top high school football coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills, and acknowledges his role as a positive influence to young Americans on and off the field.”

This year’s finalists are:

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE Terry Gambill Allen High School Allen TX Gabe Infante St. Joseph’s Preparatory School Philadelphia PA Chad Mahaffey University Lab School Baton Rouge LA Jayson West Warren Central High School Indianapolis IN

Gambill’s Allen High School (Texas) is currently No. 1 in the Super 25 with a 14-0 record.

Infante’s St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) won the championship and went 13-0. The school is No. 6 in the Super 25.

University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) went 13-0 and won the championship under Mahaffey. The team is No. 15 in the Super 25.

Warren Central, which finished 14-0 and No. 7 in the Super 25, won the championship under West.

