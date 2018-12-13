USA Today Sports

All-American Bowl Defense Player of the Year candidates announced

Photo: Chad Krockover/For the Journal & Courier-Lafayette

All-American Bowl Defense Player of the Year candidates announced

Football

All-American Bowl Defense Player of the Year candidates announced

Four finalists have been announced for the All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year award, which is presented to the top defender and chosen by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee.

The award will be presented at the All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 4, the night before the bowl.

The finalists are:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE
Kyle Hamilton DB Marist School Atlanta GA
George Karlaftis DL West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School West Lafayette IN
Ty Robinson DL Higley High School Gilbert AZ
Derek Stingley Jr. DB Dunham School Baton Rouge LA

Hamilton, a Notre Dame commit, is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 8 safety in the nation and the No. 10 player in Georgia.

Karlaftis is a four-star defensive lineman committed to Purdue who had 56 TFL and 17.5 sacks.

Robinson, an uncommitted four-star player, had 74 tackles, 34 for loss, in his first season playing DT instead of DE

Stingley is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in the country, per 247 Sports. He’s committed to LSU.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

, , , , , All-American Bowl, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/all-american-bowl-defensive-player-kyle-hamilton-george-karlaftis-ty-robinson-derek-stingley-jr
All-American Bowl Defense Player of the Year candidates announced
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.