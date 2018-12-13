All-American Bowl Defense Player of the Year candidates announced

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | December 12, 2018
Four finalists have been announced for the All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year award, which is presented to the top defender and chosen by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee.
The award will be presented at the All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 4, the night before the bowl.
The finalists are:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|Marist School
|Atlanta
|GA
|George Karlaftis
|DL
|West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School
|West Lafayette
|IN
|Ty Robinson
|DL
|Higley High School
|Gilbert
|AZ
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|DB
|Dunham School
|Baton Rouge
|LA
Hamilton, a Notre Dame commit, is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 8 safety in the nation and the No. 10 player in Georgia.
Karlaftis is a four-star defensive lineman committed to Purdue who had 56 TFL and 17.5 sacks.
Robinson, an uncommitted four-star player, had 74 tackles, 34 for loss, in his first season playing DT instead of DE
Stingley is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in the country, per 247 Sports. He’s committed to LSU.
The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.
