All-American Bowl Defense Player of the Year candidates announced

Four finalists have been announced for the All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year award, which is presented to the top defender and chosen by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee.

The award will be presented at the All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 4, the night before the bowl.

The finalists are:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Kyle Hamilton DB Marist School Atlanta GA George Karlaftis DL West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School West Lafayette IN Ty Robinson DL Higley High School Gilbert AZ Derek Stingley Jr. DB Dunham School Baton Rouge LA

Hamilton, a Notre Dame commit, is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 8 safety in the nation and the No. 10 player in Georgia.

Karlaftis is a four-star defensive lineman committed to Purdue who had 56 TFL and 17.5 sacks.

Robinson, an uncommitted four-star player, had 74 tackles, 34 for loss, in his first season playing DT instead of DE

Stingley is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in the country, per 247 Sports. He’s committed to LSU.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.