All-American Bowl Offensive Player of the Year finalists announced

Four finalists have been announced for the Offensive Player of the Year award, which is presented to the top offensive player in the country and chosen by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee.

The award will be presented at the All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 4, the night before the bowl.

The finalists are:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Grant Gunnell QB St. Pius X High School Houston TX Jadon Haselwood WR Cedar Grove High School Ellenwood GA Ryan Hilinski QB Orange Lutheran High School Orange CA Puka Nacua WR Orem High School Orem UT

Gunnell threw for 4,752 yards, 53 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games. He is committed to Arizona.

Haselwood is the No. 4 player in the Chosen 25 and had 990 receiving yards and touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

Hilinski, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback, per 247 Sports, threw for 2,771 yards, 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games.

Nacua, a USC commit, broke the Utah high school state record in receptions (103), receiving yards (2,336) and touchdowns (26).

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.