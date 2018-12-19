ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oaks Christian

USA TODAY High School Sports has named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The team was chosen by the USA TODAY Sports staff in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts.

DEFENSE: First Team | Second Team

OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team

OFFENSIVE POY: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga College High School

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Kayvon Thibodeaux

School: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-5/239

Year: 2020

College: Uncommitted

No. 1 in the Chosen 25.

ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year.

Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) WDE Kayvon Thibodeax was the cornerstone of a defense so dominant, he didn’t even have to play in the second half of several games this season.

The Lions won their first 12 games of the year, keeping 11 of those opponents under 15 points and posting three consecutive shutouts.

With 54 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and five forced fumbles, Thibodeaux helped his unit get off the field. Then, with the game iced early, it could stay off.

Thibodeaux is big, quick, explosive and can change direction well. Doing so allows him to get through double- and triple-teams as he weaves through the line and flies toward the ball.

His 6-foot-5, 239-pound frame to go with his skill set makes him perhaps the most college-ready player in high school despite just turning 18 on Nov. 30.

Thibodeaux had the country on edge this past Saturday, when he made his college announcement. Oregon was the big winner in the Thibodeaux lottery, picking the Ducks over Alabama, Florida State and Florida.

He is a plug-and-play talent. Look for him to have instant impact for the Ducks next season.

FINALISTS: ALL-USA Defensive Players of the Year

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Defensive Football Team

LOOKBACK: 2017 ALL-USA Defensive Football Team