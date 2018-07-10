ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

COACH PROFILE:

Julie Alano

School: Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)

Years: 12th season

Alano completed her 12th season as head coach at Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) with the school’s first state championship in 2018. The Lady Royals had previously finished among the top ten four times over the past decade, including a previous high of fourth in 2014. They have won eight regional titles.

The Lady Royals capped the state title with a narrow victory in the 4 x 400 meter relay, posting the state’s best time of the year, 3:51.10. They had one individual winner, Kennedy Drish in the pole vault at 12-6. Sprinter Camille Christopher was second in the state 200 meter finals and third in the 100 after anchoring the silver medal 4 x 100 meter relay team. She had won a state indoor title at 60 meters in March.

Alano has been a leader in the Indiana Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches, just finishing a term as president. She was selected as state track coach of the year in 2009. Alano also serves as president of the Hoosier Heartland Chapter of the Computer Science Teachers Association and, in 2016, was honored as District Teacher of the Year. She is in her 19th year as a teacher and track coach at the school.

