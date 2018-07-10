ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team: Distance

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

Katelyn Tuohy is the American Family Insurance All-USA girls high school track and field athlete of the year after erasing the oldest girls record. She ran the mile in 4 minutes, 33.87 seconds at the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, N.C., on June 17 to better the 36-year-old mark of 4:35.24 set by Polly Plumer of University (Irvine, Calif.) on May 16, I982.

Caitlin Collier’s 2:00.85 in the 800 meters at the Music City Distance Carnival earlier this month makes her the No. 4 all-time high school performer, behind record holder Mary Cain (1:59.51) of Bronxville, N.Y. in 2013. Collier ranks No. 7 all-time in winning the mile in 4:38.48 at the adidas Boston Boost Games (a performance now a bit overshadowed by Tuohy’s recent record). Collier had won the USATF Junior Nationals 800 in 2017. This year she settled for the runner-up spot (to a pair of college freshman) in both the 800 and 1,500 – and made the USA team in both events for next month’s World Junior (under age 20) championships. She won Florida state titles in both the 800 and 1,600. (College: Stanford.)

Camila Noe had the top 2-mile time, 9:54.95, which is No. 4 on the all-time high school 2-mile list. She was the Montana state champion at 3,200 meters. (College: Portland.)

Versatile Katelynne Hart ranked No. 2 at both 3,200 meters (9:52.02) and at 2 miles (9:56.40) to also secure all-time top ten rankings. She had the season’s No. 5 clockings in both the mile (4:44.63) and 3,000 meters (9:26.59). She won Illinois state titles at both 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Jacqueline Gaughan also joined the sub 10-minute 2-mile club at 9:59.40. She was the Penn Relays champion at 3,000 meters (9:34.41).

