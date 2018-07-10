ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team: Hurdles

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

Tia Jones, who had set the high school and world under age 18 records of 12.84 for the 100 meters hurdles as a freshman in 2016, defeated a pair of top college freshman this month to win the USATF Junior Nationals in 12.89. She is a 3-time All-USA selection and remains the only prep to run under 12.90.

Grace Stark won the 100 hurdles at the New Balance Nationals and had the No. 2 high school time of the year, 13.16.

Maryland 300 hurdles champion Masai Russell led the 300 hurdles listings at 40.16 (becoming the No. 4 all-time high school performer) and was a close No. 2 for the season in the 400 hurdles (57.65). (College: Tennessee.)

Brooke Jaworski had the top high school 400 hurdles time of the year, 57.63, in placing second (to a college freshman) at the USATF Junior meet after winning the Wisconsin state 300 hurdles title.

Colorado state hurdles champion Emily Sloan ranks No. 2 for the season in the 300 hurdles (40.60) and No. 4 in the 100 hurdles (13.35). (College: Oregon.)

