ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team: Second Team

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

EVENTS: Sprints | Distance | Hurdles | Jumps & Heptathlon | Throws

Georgia-bound Tiana Marsh, a first team selection in 2017, won the New Balance Nationals triple jump.

Sterling Lester had the No. 5 all-time high school heptathlon score, finishing second to Hall at the Great Southwest Invitational and at the USATF Junior Nationals.

Kynnedy Flannel, a first team long jump selection in 2017, was a second team choice this year (for sprints & long jump).

Vanessa Watson, a first team 400 hurdles selection as a sophomore in 2017, earns a spot on the second team this season.

PRESEASON: 2018 ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field Team

LOOKBACK: 2016-17 ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team