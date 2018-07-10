ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team: Sprints

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

Tamari Davis and Briana Williams shared the season lead in the 100 meters at 11.13, both now holding the world age 15 record. They share the No. 4 position on the all-time high school performers list. They split state titles in Florida, with Williams winning the 100 and Davis the 200. Davis is now the freshman class record holder in both the 100 and 200 (22.48), the latter also an age 15 high school best and No. 3 among all high school performers.

Davis won both sprints at the New Balance National Invitational. Williams has been competing internationally for Jamaica this month.

Previous age 15 records were 11.17 in the 100 and 22.76 in the 200 — by Marion Jones of Oxnard (Rio Mesa, Calif.) in 1991.

Davis had set the age 14 best in the 200, 24.74, in 2017, and the age 12 mark for the 100, 11.77, in 2015.

Alexis Holmes won the New Balance 400 in a season-leading 51.21, displacing All-USA repeater Arria Minor, who earned a potential USA team relay spot in third place (top high school finisher) at the USATF Jr. Nationals. Minor was the best all-around sprinter, ranking No. 2 for the year in the 400 (51.92), No. 3 in the 200 (22.89) and No. 10 in the 100 (11.50).

Over the past two seasons she has won five of six Colorado state titles in those events (finishing second in the 400 this year).

Undefeated Abby Steiner won Ohio state 100 and 200 titles. (College choice: Kentucky.)

