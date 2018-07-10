ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team: Throws

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

Dana Baker was undefeated in high school javelin competition and won the USATF Junior title with a 178-1 throw to rank No. 4 on the all-time high school list. She was perhaps the top high school performer at the USATF Championships the following week, finishing 13th at 160-11 in that open competition. (College: Duke.)

Pennsylvania state champion Skylar Ciccolini was also undefeated in the javelin and ranks No. 5 all-time at 172-2.

Samantha Kunza threw the hammer 195-6 to rank No. 7 on the all-time high school list. She won the New Balance Nationals.

Shelby Moran was undefeated in the discus throw and topped the season list at 179-7. She was No. 2 for the year in the hammer throw (191-11). (College: Arizona State.)

Missouri state champion Makayla Kelby had big discus wins at the Arcadia Invitational and the Kansas Relays. (College: Washington.)

