ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Teams: Jumps & Heptathlon

The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

The honorees are divided based on event. Follow the links below for each group; athletes are listed alphabetically. Races in meters unless noted. Field events are listed in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Katelyn Tuohy, North Rockland

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Julie Alano, Hamilton Southeastern

Anna Hall set the high school record in the heptathlon, 5.798 points, to add more than 200 points to the mark of 5,578 set by Kendall Williams of Kell (Marietta, Ga.) in 2012. Hall also ranked No. 3 for the year in the 300 hurdles (40.76).

Jasmine Moore was undefeated in high school competition, winning the triple jump and placing second (to a collegian) in the long jump at the USATF Junior Nationals, making the USA team in both events. The 3-time All-USA selection was the national long jump leader at 20-11 3/4.

Lanae-Tava Thomas was the all around star at the New York State championships, winning the 100 and 200 and anchoring both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relay teams to win the team title. She had the No. 2 all-time high school indoor long jump, 21-8, earlier this year. (College: Southern California.)

Natassja Campbell and Mackenzie Hayward both joined the exclusive high school 14-foot pole vaulting club to share the No. 8 all-time ranking at 14-0. Campbell was the Texas state 5A winner and Hayward was the Texas 6A champ.

Indiana state high jump champion Shelby Tyler was the USATF Junior champ with a season best 6-0 3/4 clearance.

