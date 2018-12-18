ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year: DJ Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco

USA TODAY High School Sports is naming the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts. The Offensive Player of the Year also is a member of the ALL-USA First Team.

OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randy Trivers, Gonzaga College

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: DJ Uiagalelei

School: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Position: QB

Height/Weight: 6-4/240

Year: 2020

College: Uncommitted

With his size and skill, DJ Uiagalelei led St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to the championship game and as high as No. 1 in the Super 25.

For his performance this season, he has been named the ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Uiagalelei showed pristine touch on throws, fitting them into tight windows between defenders. He hit open men downfield consistently and looked as comfortable with in a no-huddle spread as he did taking his time.

Not that the team was put in many instances where the score dictated them playing fast. Uiagalelei made sure of that.

The team rattled off more than 40 points in all but two of its games. The Braves finished 13-1.

Uiagalelei spread the ball around masterfully. Three of his receivers finished with exactly 64 receptions, more than 800 yards apiece and combined for 32 touchdowns.

When the pass wasn’t there, he posed a threat as a more-than-capable runner. Listed on MaxPreps at 6-foot-5, 238-pounds, his measurements are similar to that of Cam Newton. While it’s unfair to call him the dual-threat talent of the NFL star, Uiagalelei shows certain similarities when moving around the backfield and fighting through the defensive line for extra yardage.

The Bosco quarterback finished the season with a 3,366 yards at 69.6 percent clip while throwing 48 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 312 yards and six scores.

The No. 1 pro-style QB showed prowess with his arm and feet. Still a junior, he has one more year to hone his craft as he gets ready to shine at the college level.

By all means, it looks like Uiagalelei can. He is the 2018 ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

FINALISTS: ALL-USA Offensive Players of the Year

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Offensive Football Team

LOOKBACK: 2017-18 ALL-USA Offensive Football Team