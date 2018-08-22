ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball: 6 worth watching

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 22, 2018
The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Team was selected in association with Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
<p><strong>School:</strong> Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Outside<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Sophomore<br/><strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A rising star, Batenhorst is long, lean and carries a whip of an arm. Her high contact point is a nightmare for defenses to deal with, because she can find angles that shorter hitters cannot.</p><p><em>Photo: Wilfred Wong</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside <br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> She has height and a powerful arm, which has always made her strong offensively. It’s the rest of her game she’s spent time working on and it shows. She’s turned into a six-rotation outside who can pass, defend and score from anywhere.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jason Yap</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Liberty (Wentzville, Mo.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>An intimidating presence in the front row, Lawson plays even bigger than her height because of her long wingspan. She also possesses lateral speed and a quick jump off the ground. Having only played two years of club volleyball, Lawson is only starting to tap her potential. </p> <p><em>Photo: PrepVolleyball.com</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Waxahachie (Waxahachie, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> TCU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Strong and imposing, Nalls has a hammer on the outside and when she drops it, defenses cringe. On top of that, she has a multitude of shots she can unleash on opponents, including off-speed shots when the defenders are dug in.</p> <p><em>Photo: Lezley Norris</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Assumption (Louisville, Kentucky)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Duke<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Entering her third season at the helm for Assumption, Nazor knows what it takes to lead. In addition to directing a spread out attack, she is also a strong blocker, which is helped out by her well-above-average physical strength for the position. </p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Utterback, Courier Journal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Lexington Catholic, Ky.<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> MB<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> It’s easy to see the type of athlete Vicini is as soon as you see her play. She has fast lateral speed combined with quick transition moves and great timing. She has already broken several school records and is on pace to be one of the top athletes to go through the Lexington Catholic program.</p> <p><em>Photo: @mlvicini/twitter</em></p>
