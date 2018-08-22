ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball: Second Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 22, 2018
The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Team was selected in association with Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Click on the gallery to meet the players:
<p><strong>School</strong>: Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins, Colo.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-4<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>College</strong>: UCLA<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Able to score effectively and efficiently in front of or behind the setter, Dodson is the prototypical middle with her length and reach. She had somewhat of a breakout year as a junior and should be even better as a senior.</p> <p><em>Photo: Timothy Hurst, The Coloradoan</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Walton (Marietta, Georgia)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside <br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-4<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: A terminating hitter from anywhere on the court, Gonzales is so much more than a scoring force. She was the team’s leading passer out of serve receive last season and she is blessed with the type of intangibles that you can’t teach. </p> <p><em>Photo: Walton Volleyball</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Rosemount (Rosemount, Minnesota)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Libero<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> UCLA<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Going on her fifth year of varsity, Hinkle is not only experienced she frustrates opponents by touching everything she can and never giving up on a play. She passes nails in serve receive and can control a match if teams aren’t smart with their serve location. </p> <p><em>Photo: Rosemount Volleyball</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> West Des Moines Valley (Des Moines, Iowa)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Nebraska<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A versatile player with her ability to set or hit, Kubik is a pure talent that reads the game at a high level. She attacks effortlessly with a wide-range of shots to keep defenses off-balance with.</p> <p><em>Photo: Design Matters Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Eagan (Eagan, Minnesota)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-0<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Sophomore<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Nebraska<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The word sophomore is a lie when it comes to Orr. She plays like a true veteran, and in many ways, that’s because she is having started so young. She’s blessed with soft hands, can move the ball around and consistently deliver it accurately. </p> <p><em>Photo: Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Middle<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-2<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: A natural blocker, Robinson’s ability to get up and get in the way of attackers is what set her apart at such a young age. Now that her offensive game is starting to catch up and make waves, the sky’s the limit.</p> <p><em>Photo: Lee Navin, Des Moines Register</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> New Castle (New Castle, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Setter/RS<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-4<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The way Shaffmaster sees and understands the game helps separate her from her peers. That, and her immense talent stuffed into someone of her height makes her a special player who can impact a match in so many ways – setting, hitting, blocking, serving. And her defense continues to only get better and better.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jenna Watson, Indianapolis Star</em></p>
