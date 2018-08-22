ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball: Third Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 22, 2018
The 2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Team was selected in association with Chris Tobolski of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Click on the gallery to meet the players:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hastings (Houston, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> LSU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> This rapidly-improving phenom only started playing club volleyball at 17. However, with her height and giant jump – she touches 10-8 ½ – she’s made up ground quickly and could be poised for a monster senior campaign.</p> <p><em>Photo: Houston Juniors VBC</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Perry Meridian (Indianapolis)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-3<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Senior<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Baird can do it all. She plays all the way around. Her back row skills have always been above average. It’s her offensive game that’s really expanded and turned her into such a dynamic player.</p> <p><em>Photo: Martha Baird</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> East Ridge (Clermont, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Texas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Cabello’s skill set was easy to spot early on. She’s always been able to set and hit, and plays under control with a calm demeanor. She’s able to mix up the tempo with her sets and as she’s grown older her understanding of running an offense and controlling a match has come along with it. </p> <p><em>Photo: Cecil Ramsey</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Libero<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 5-8<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Texas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Iosia is a terrific setter who transitioned to libero full time last season and it didn’t take long for her to become one of the best in the nation at that position. Because of that and her overall experience of being around the game for so long, she sees the play develop so well and knows what to do. She’s a natural.</p> <p><em>Photo: Redondo Union High School</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.)<br/><strong>Position</strong>: Setter/Right Side<br/><strong>Height</strong>: 6-1<br/><strong>Year</strong>: Sophomore<br/><strong>College</strong>: Uncommitted<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Dynamic doesn’t even begin to describe Miner. She’s good enough to be a pure setter but explosive enough offensively to be a true terminating attacker.</p><p><em>Photo: Redondo Union High School</em></p>
<p><strong>School</strong>: Assumption (Louisville)<br /> <strong>Position</strong>: Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height</strong>: 6-1<br /> <strong>Year</strong>: Junior<br /> <strong>College</strong>: Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy</strong>: Always an advanced attacker for her age, Rader is starting to become a middle who can make a huge difference on both sides of the ball. Her reading and blocking are improving, but it’s really her potential to be a big-time scorer that Assumption is counting on the most. </p> <p><em>Photo: Timothy D. Easley, Louisville Courier-Journal</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins, Colorado)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside <br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Nebraska<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Zuhn’s continued development has allowed her to reach the level she’s at. While she’s always been an elite attacker, she’s made strides in her back row play in quest of being the best six-rotation player she can be. With her height, her serve is also a weapon because of such a high contact point.</p> <p><em>Photo: Timothy Hurst, The Coloradoan</em></p>
