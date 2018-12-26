ALL-USA punter Austin McNamara commits to Texas Tech

Highland High School (Gilbert, Ariz.) senior All-Arizona punter Austin McNamara announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Tuesday.

He will be signing on Feb. 6.

“I really liked the campus, facility, coaching staff, academics,” McNamara said. “All the people there want you to feel at home and I definitely do there.”

McNamara, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, is considered one of the top players in the country. He averaged 42 yards a punt and placed 12 inside the 20-yard line this season.

He also was the among the best place kickers, being named to the ALL-USA Defense Second Team.

“I’ve always wanted to play somewhere in the Power 5 and (the) Big 12 is such an awesome opportunity I couldn’t pass it up,” McNamara said. “I have an opportunity to play right away and start as a punter and possibly compete for a kicking job so that was a huge deal. All in all I love Texas Tech and I can’t wait to sign and get started.”

Read more at the Arizona Republic.