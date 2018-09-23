ALL-USA runner Katelyn Tuohy runs U.S. record cross-country time for 3.1 miles

She’s the nation’s fastest female high school runner.

Now, although the title is open to scrutiny since courses vary greatly, Katelyn Tuohy is also the number one female high school cross-country runner of all time.

Tuohy ran 16:06.87 Saturday on the Ocean State Invitational course in Rhode Island.

That time is a national record for high school girls on a standard 3.1-mile course.

Her North Rockland High coach, Brian Diglio, noted, though, that Ocean State is flatter than many areas Tuohy and others run

Still, the finish was impressive.

The previous national mark was 16:23.40 set by Colorado’s Katie Rainsberger (now of the University of Washington) in 2016 in Arizona.

As is often the case, no one pushed Tuohy, a 16-year-old junior. Runner-up Elizabeth Sullivan of Portsmouth (RI) High ran 18:21.53.

Her time drew particular notice because it was second only to one boy who ran the course Saturday.

That would be one out of more than 1,000 boys who ran it, with varsity, junior varsity and freshmen counted, Diglio said.