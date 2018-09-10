ALL-USA Watch: 4-star USC WR commit Drake London pulled in perfect running one-handed grab on TD

Drake London is one of the nation’s most talented WR recruits, and he proved it during a Moorpark (Calif.) Friday night victory against their cross-border foe, Higley, from Gilbert Az.

London finished the 35-7 victory with 87 receiving yards and the touchdown you see below, which came on what was about as close to an immaculate reception as one can imagine.

It’s not so much that London caught the ball, it’s that he did so one-handed completely in stride, as if it was thrown perfectly to him right there. Most receivers would have tried to lay out or at least extend with both hands and interrupt their rhythm to corral the pass, likely leading to a big hit and further endangering their odds of coming down with the ball.

Not London. All he needed was one big paw and a sublime set of wheels, and he was gone.

No, this wasn’t the game-winning touchdown for Moorpark, but that hardly diminishes just how impressive the grab was. If USC freshman quarterback wasn’t already excited about the prospect of throwing footballs to London in the future, he should be now.