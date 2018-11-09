USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Watch: 5-star C Will Baker commits to hometown Texas Longhorns

The Texas football program isn’t the only one on campus landing some of the nation’s top recruits. The basketball Longhorns are competing for some of the best, and they landed one Thursday.

Will Baker, a five-star, 7-foot center from Austin Westlake (Texas) High School, committed to Texas on Thursday evening. He picked the hometown Longhorns ahead of 19 other offers, including opportunities at UCLA, Baylor, Kansas, North Carolina and others.

Baker announced his commitment on Twitter using a video that included home video clips that referenced his childhood fandom of the Longhorns.

Now he’ll get to play for his childhood team, across town from his current team, with plenty of exposure to pave the way to the next level when he’s ready to advance.

