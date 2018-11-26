ALL-USA Watch: Arizona RB Bijan Robinson has NFL dreams

Bijan Robinson is never satisfied.

After rushing for more than 2,000 yards last season as a sophomore, the Tucson Salpointe Catholic running back went right back to work.

He commuted from Tucson to Los Angeles to Phoenix back to Tucson and LA for workouts. He not only has a speed trainer but a running back coach in the off-season.

“In the off-season, I’m training every day,” Robinson said. “I have a trainer in LA. From January to March, I’m in Tucson. From March on, I’m in LA and sometimes Phoenix. I do similar things to what (Los Angeles Rams running back) Todd Gurley does with vertical and agility.”

Robinson was born to run the football.

His uncle is Paul Robinson, a former track standout at Marana, who played football running back at the University of Arizona, before becoming the AFL Rookie of the Year in 1968 when he ran for more than 1,000 yards for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now 73 and living in Tucson, Paul Robinson is one of Bijan’s strongest supporters.

“He talks to me all the time,” Bijan said.

A combination of genetics and work ethic has been hard for teams to stop since Bijan broke onto the varsity scene as a freshman.

He’ll be Scottsdale Saguaro’s primary focus on Friday night at Arizona Stadium, where Robinson and the Lancers (13-0) stand in the way of a sixth consecutive 4A state football championship for Jason Mohns’ 12-1 Sabercats.

Record-setting night for Salpointe’s Bijan Robinson. Check out the humongous hole the Salpointe offensive line opens up for Bijan Robinson! TD! In Salpointe's win tonight, he set single-season TD & rushing records for Salpointe. @SalpointeLancer @KVOA @SCLancerFB pic.twitter.com/QEvybSlRUz — Paul Cicala (@PaulCicala) November 17, 2018

“He might be the best player in the state, regardless of classification,” Mohns said of Robinson. “He’s a special player. He’s not the only one. Obviously, (RB/DB) Mario Padilla has been there forever. He’s a dynamic player. (DB/WR) Lathan Ransom is a special player. They’re big up front, physical. Coach (Dennis) Bene and that staff does a great job.”

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic