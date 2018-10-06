ALL-USA Watch: Auburn commit George Pickens makes tap dancing TD catch

USA Today Sports

There’s a reason why Hoover (Ala.) High wide receiver George Pickens is considered one of the nation’s top recruits. Yes, it helps that he’s roughly 6-foot-4, but his athleticism is what makes him truly stand out.

During Hoover’s Friday night face off with Tuscaloosa County, Pickens was the target deep down the right sideline. Though blanket covered by a tight Tuscaloosa County defensive back, the lanky Auburn commit still somehow pulled in a pass, slipped the ball back away from harm in front of him, somehow kept his balance while walking a tight rope near the sideline, then slipped across the goal line for a touchdown.

It was easily the most impressive scoring play of Hoover’s 35-7 victory, if not Hoover’s season thus far.

It was also the kind of play that provides a glimpse of the tantalizing potential that Pickens will bring to Auburn: great hands, great feet, great agility, great concentration.

Put it all together and what do you get? A great player.

