ALL-USA Watch: CB Mike Sainristil decommits from Virginia Tech

Everett (Mass.) two-way superstar Mike Sainristil announced Monday night on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from Virginia Tech:

Respect my decision 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/wQDkl6Bo2P — Mike Sainristil 🍬 (@MikeSainristil) October 23, 2018

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Sainristil is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 1 Class of 2019 prospect in Massachusetts by 247 Sports, and has seen his stock rise this fall after getting off to a blistering pace for the two-time defending MIAA Division 1 state champion Crimson Tide (7-0). Through the first five games of the season Sainristil racked up 825 all-purpose yards with eight touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per touch, and also had four interceptions — three of them coming in one game. At midseason Sainristil was named one of the Defensive Players of the Year in the East region.

A number of suitors have lined up with offers for Sainristil, including Michigan, Boston College, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Rutgers and Syracuse.

Two schools in particular are worth keeping an eye on. Michigan — the only school 247 Sports currently lists as “warm” for Sainristil — has been very active recruiting in the New England region since defensive coordinator and Central Massachusetts native Don Brown came aboard in 2016. Meanwhile, Boston College’s pipeline with Everett defensive backs goes back over a decade and is well-documented — including this season with Preseason All-American Lukas Denis.