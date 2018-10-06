ALL-USA Watch: Chosen 25 CB Derek Stingley Jr. showcases big throwing arm

Most of the country’s best recruits could conceivably thrive no matter which side of the ball they find themselves.

Still, to see two-sided dominance in action is no less impressive. Friday night, it was Derek Stingley Jr. doing the honors.

Stingley, a 6-0, 188-pound cornerback and receiver for the Dunham School (Baton Rouge, La.), is the No. 2 player in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the Class of 2019. As it turns out, in addition to being perhaps the nation’s best high school defender of passes, Stingley can sling the rock a bit as well.

Take a look at this play from Friday night’s game against East Feliciana (Jackson, La.) High, as he hit quarterback Reed Godbery for the long TD in a role reversal of sorts.

LSU commit and nation’s top CB Derek Stingley with a touchdown pass. And it was a DIME! pic.twitter.com/cCkaLndg7O — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) October 6, 2018

Look at the ease with which he flicks his wrist and launches a pretty TD pass. An athlete is an athlete is an athlete, and Stingley is living proof of that.

Friday night, by midway through the third quarter, Stingley had already thrown, caught and ran in a touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN Tigers!@JrStingley out of the wildcat takes it himself for a long touchdown run. PAT is blocked. 3rd Qtr 7:29 left

Dunham 27

East Feliciana 0 — Dunham Athletics (@DunhamAthletics) October 6, 2018

Just a casual 72-yard touchdown run by the nation’s top recruit, #lsu commit Derek Stingley Jr. pic.twitter.com/GmVJN2DY0g — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) October 6, 2018

TOUCHDOWN Tigers!@JrStingley takes the short pass from @reedgodbery almost the complete length of the field for the score. PAT is good. Dunham 21

East Feliciana 0 — Dunham Athletics (@DunhamAthletics) October 6, 2018

All in a night’s work for Stingley, and it’s still going.