ALL-USA WATCH: Chosen 25 WR, Clemson commit Frank Ladson off to hot start

This is the second straight week TCI has seen a 5-star #Clemson commit as part of our Tour of Champions. Last Friday we saw Andrew Booth in Atlanta, tonight Frank Ladson in Miami @_FrankLadson @andrewbooth21 pic.twitter.com/Yxtl0wPeDZ — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) August 24, 2018

All eyes were on five-star wide receiver and Clemson pledge Frank Ladson of South Dade (Homestead, Fla.) in Friday night’s season opener vs. Coral Gables.

The No. 23 player in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 wasted little time reminding those in attendance that they were watching one of the best wideouts in the nation.

According to the Clemson Insider, Ladson had an impressive first drive with a catch of over 50 yards, followed by a touchdown. The halftime count of 14-6 held up, as the Buccaneers hung on to win by that score.

Chosen 25: USA TODAY’s 2019 High School Football Player Rankings

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade

With great hands and tremendous speed, it is no wonder that Clemson was but one of 32 offers that have come Ladson’s way. The Tigers’ ability to bring in burners like Ladson from South Florida will no doubt leave them near the top of the college football heap for years to come.

You can see video of Ladson’s first-half highlights from The Clemson Insider TV here.