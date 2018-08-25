USA Today Sports

ALL-USA WATCH: Chosen 25 WR, Clemson commit Frank Ladson off to hot start

Photo: InsideTheU via 247Sports

ALL-USA WATCH: Chosen 25 WR, Clemson commit Frank Ladson off to hot start

Football

ALL-USA WATCH: Chosen 25 WR, Clemson commit Frank Ladson off to hot start

All eyes were on five-star wide receiver and Clemson pledge Frank Ladson of South Dade (Homestead, Fla.) in Friday night’s season opener vs. Coral Gables.

The No. 23 player in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 wasted little time reminding those in attendance that they were watching one of the best wideouts in the nation.

According to the Clemson Insider, Ladson had an impressive first drive with a catch of over 50 yards, followed by a touchdown. The halftime count of 14-6 held up, as the Buccaneers hung on to win by that score.

Chosen 25: USA TODAY’s 2019 High School Football Player Rankings

Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Frank Ladson, South Dade

With great hands and tremendous speed, it is no wonder that Clemson was but one of 32 offers that have come Ladson’s way. The Tigers’ ability to bring in burners like Ladson from South Florida will no doubt leave them near the top of the college football heap for years to come.

You can see video of Ladson’s first-half highlights from The Clemson Insider TV here.

, , , , ALL-USA, Chosen 25, Football

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2o6KK71
ALL-USA WATCH: Chosen 25 WR, Clemson commit Frank Ladson off to hot start
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.