All-USA Watch: Coppell's Texas A&M commit Caden Davis hits 57-yard FG for the win

As season openers go, Coppell (Texas) High picked a heck of a way to finish.

Trailing 28-27 to Sachse with just seconds on the clock, Coppell lined up for a last-second field goal. The trick? The ball was only at the Sachse 47-yard-line.

57 yard field goal FOR THE WIN 😱 (via @BBartolacci) pic.twitter.com/oV8aLsUHff — Overtime (@overtime) September 1, 2018

Good thing the Cowboys had Texas A&M commit Caden Davis as their place kicker. The big-legged senior stepped up and booted through an absolute monster of a field goal, good from the full 57-yards as Coppell escaped with a 30-28 victory that sent the entire Coppell sideline into hysteria.

As field goal records go, Davis’ can’t really compete with the likes of Dick Borgognone in the mid-1980s or the more recent exploits of Austin Rehkow in 2012.

A&M commit Caden Davis!!! 57-yarder to WIN!!!!!!! Coppell wins 30-28 over Sachse #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/n93SjiGb3M — Justin Thomas (@JThomasSCN) September 1, 2018

Still, to hit from that distance, with the game on the line, is an absolute NFL-quality, game-breaking type of kick. It certifies that Davis is a difference maker at any level, let alone against high school competition.

And for one night, on opening night, he was the difference maker in a win that sets the trajectory for Coppell’s season on a very forward path.