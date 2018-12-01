ALL-USA Watch: Kane Patterson caps career with MVP-type performance, state title

COOKEVILLE — Kane Patterson showed why he’s regarded as one of the top college football prospects in the country Friday.

A year after seeing his junior year end with a knee injury, Patterson was named the Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl’s MVP after helping lead Christ Presbyterian Academy to a 41-21 win over Battle Ground Academy at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium.

“He had a major injury,” CPA coach Ingle Martin said. “He worked his tail off to get back from it. You can see what happens once you’re healthy.

“That’s why he’s the best player in the state in my opinion. Not a whole lot of people affect both sides of the ball like he does.”

Patterson, a four-star prospect committed to Clemson, had 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. On defense, he had seven total tackles with one for loss.

“If you’ve watched him over the year you’ve seen him get a little more healthy and more carries as the season went on,” BGA coach Roc Batten said. “He’s a talented kid. He was probably playing his best football in the back end of the season in the playoffs.

“We knew we were going to see a heavy dose of him (Friday).”

