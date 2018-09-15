USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Watch: Mount Si (Wash.) QB Cale Millen putting up astronomical numbers

Back in the summer, USA TODAY High School Sports tabbed Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.) star Cale Millen among the 12 best quarterbacks in the country to watch this fall.

And so far, the future Oregon Duck is putting up video-game numbers for the 3-0 Wildcats, who are averaging 52.6 points per game behind a lethal passing attack.

That includes Friday night’s wild affair, in which Millen threw for 402 yards and seven — count ’em, seven — touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled Skyview (Vancouver, Wash.), 52-28.

Millen, the son of former New England Patriots quarterback and University of Washington legend Hugh Millen, shows some impressive zip to go with some shifty pocket presence:

Five of those TD strikes went to his favorite target, senior Jonny Barrett, who now has 11 touchdown catches through the first three games of the season.

Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Wash.) senior Jonny Barrett has been the primary beneficiary of quarterback Cale Millen’s explosive production, with 11 touchdown catches through three games. (Photo: Calder Productions)

Through three games Millen is completing 77 percent of his passes for 1,014 yards and 17 touchdowns, to just one interception.

