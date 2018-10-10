ALL-USA Watch: NC State commit Jamious Griffin shines for No. 18 Rome (Ga.)

Rome (Ga.) High School has no shortage of talent. The No. 18 team in the latest Super 25, the Wolves have rolled to a 7-0 start.

Senior three-star running back Jamious Griffin has separated himself from the pack this fall. A North Carolina St. commit, Griffin rushed for a career-high 339 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries in a 62-14 victory over East Paulding (Dallas, Ga.) High School on Friday night. His touchdown runs were of 70 and 71 yards.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, the latest total brought Griffin’s total for the year to 1,497 yards and 20 touchdowns on 133 carries (11.3 yards per carry). Griffin has also caught seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

“I can’t do all that without the O-line,” Griffin told the Rome News-Tribune after the most recent win. “They play a big part in that.”

Griffin’s work is far from done. Next up is a visit to Paulding County (Dallas, Ga.) on Friday. Look for another big night out of the future Wolfpack ball carrier.