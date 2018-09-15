ALL-USA Watch: OG Kardell Thomas lays down pancake block to end all pancake blocks

There are pancake blocks and then there are pancake blocks. The one dished out by Southern Lab (La.) 5-star offensive guard Kardell Thomas.

Thomas, a man mountain who competes on the offensive line of Baton Rouge’s Southern Lab, has a knack for playing until the whistle officially sounds. He proved that again during Southern Lab’s 20-6 victory against Scotlandville on Friday.

Did you hear a whistle? We didn’t either. You know who really wishes there was a whistle earlier in that play? Scotlandville’s Damion Green, who was on the unfortunate receiving end of Thomas’ passion for the game.

There’s a reason why Thomas may be the Class of 2019 recruit that has LSU fans most excited. If the Tigers pledge brings this kind of passion across town to LSU, anything could be on the table for he and the Tigers.