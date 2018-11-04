ALL-USA Watch: Oil City (Pa.) RB Christian Cole first to 3,000 yards this season

It’s been quite a decorated 2018 campaign for Oil City (Pa.) two-way star Christian Cole, who’s become a household name in Western Pennsylvania and beyond.

Earlier this season, USA TODAY named the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Cole one of the Northeast Region’s Midseason Offensive Players of the Year. That was in the midst of a torrential run of four straight 300-yard rushing games, including a season-high 383 in a 58-8 rout of Meadville (Pa.) on Oct. 5.

Friday night, the tailback passed another milestone in the 10-1 Oilers’ 14-12 win over General McLane (Edinboro, Pa.), which included him throwing for a touchdown pass on a fake punt play. Cole only ran for a season-low 128 yards in the win, but in the process passed the District 10 single-season rushing record of 2,974.

“I never thought this would happen,” Cole told GoErie.com. “This is the best feeling in the world.”

By MaxPreps’ measures, Cole is also the first running back in the nation to pass 3,000 yards for the season. He came into Friday night with 2,900 yards in 10 games, on just 248 carries.

As you can see from these midseason highlights, Cole has some active hips, and loves to play downhill:

The Oilers will next face Hollidaysburg (Pa.) in a PIAA 5A sub-region playoff. However long the season goes from here, Cole has already put together one for the history books.