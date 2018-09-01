ALL-USA Watch: Oklahoma-bound Theo Wease Jr. flashes five-star skills for No. 4 Allen

Theo Wease Jr.’s name sounds best when it is surrounded by numbers. As in, Wease is the No. 8 player on USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the Class of 2019.

He also plays for No. 4 Allen (Texas), which put up a big number at home Friday night with a 40-0 home romp over Mesquite Horn.

Chosen 25: USA TODAY’s 2019 High School Football Player Rankings

By the standards of the five-star, Oklahoma-bound senior receiver, his six catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns might sound rather routine. Routine, that is, until you get a better look at one of those touchdown grabs, courtesy of Mike Leslie from WFAA in Dallas.

There you have Wease, going up and taking control and keeping his foot inbounds for six points. And let’s give credit where it is due to Allen QB Grant Tisdale, the Ole Miss commit who threaded the needle as he has done throughout his career.

SCORES: Super 25 Football

With a player like Wease on the receiving end, throwing anywhere in his general vicinity seems to do the trick, as evidenced by this man-among-boys reception shown above.

The Sooners and their faithful could get used to seeing such feats of athleticism, just as the Allen Eagles and their backers have.