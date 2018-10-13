ALL-USA Watch: Oregon WR commit Mycah Pittman embarrasses entire defense on TD

Mycah Pittman is one of the nation’s top wide receivers, a four-star Oregon commit from Southern California contender Calabasas High School, with the athleticism to make an immediate impact on the next stage.

Need proof? Here you go.

Oregon commit Mycah Pittman will SON your whole team 🤫 @MycahPittman pic.twitter.com/LOrfhJN25A — Overtime (@overtime) October 13, 2018

That’s Pittman going up, over and then through a talented defense all on a single play. The touchdown was just one of a truckload for Calabasas in a 56-6 victory. Pittman scored the game’s first touchdown, and would have the second as well if not for a penalty which called back the punt return.

And, if you needed more reason to be excited about Pittman, just check out his custom cleat game:

4⭐️ Oregon commit @MycahPittman’s cleat game was on point this week 🔥 Ode to THE JOKER 🤡 pic.twitter.com/yqj5oiF1Pm — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 7, 2018

Pittman is a man going somewhere. Fast. And he’ll make sure you see him en route, whether it’s for his cleats or something else he does that’s even more audacious than you might have imagined possible.