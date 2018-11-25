ALL-USA Watch: Peyton Dixon among Nevada's all-time top running backs

Peyton Dixon almost went to Damonte Ranch, then he almost quit playing football.

Neither of those happened, and now Peyton Dixon is among best prep football players to ever set foot in Nevada.

Dixon rushed for 2,646 yards and 41 touchdowns this season, the most in the state. He is seventh in the state in career rushing yards (4,739) in the 4A class and fourth in the state in career touchdowns with 70 (the most in the Northern 4A).

Dixon also plays basketball and runs track, and in the eighth grade he was on the Reno Ballers basketball team, at the time one of the top 20 youth teams in the nation.

Several current area prep basketball standouts were also on that team, including the Bansuelo brothers, Gabe and Dan, and Kolton Frugoli, who now all play for Manogue.

When he was asked where he wanted to go to school back in the eighth grade, Dixon first told his father, Diaz Dixon, that he would go to Damonte.

He quickly amended that though, saying he wanted to keep playing basketball with his friends at Manogue.

Dixon is also on the Miners basketball team, but there’s still football to be played, after Manogue beat Arbow View in a 4A state semifinal Saturday. They will face the winner of Bishop Gorman on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

