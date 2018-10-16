ALL-USA Watch: QB Jack Miller out with knee injury for ESPNU game vs. Chosen 25 QB Spencer Rattler

That highly-anticipated showdown between two of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks won’t happen on Friday night when Phoenix Pinnacle plays host to Scottsdale Chaparral.

The game is still on, but Chaparral junior Jack Miller suffered a high-grade, medial collateral knee sprain early in the Friday loss at home to Phoenix Mountain Pointe and is expected to be out for three weeks, according to sources.

There is hope that Miller could return for the 6A playoffs that begin Nov. 2.

Miller continued to play after sustaining the injury on Chaparral’s second drive, as the Firebirds went up 10-0. He still passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns, hobbling the rest of the game.

The Miller-vs.-Pinnacle senior quarterback Spencer Rattler drew ESPNU to select the game for national television this Friday at Pinnacle.

Rattler, who committed to Oklahoma before his junior season, last week became the first quarterback in Arizona high school history to surpass 11,000 passing yards in a career. He threw for 166 yards and four TDs, helping the Pioneers rally from a 33-14 third quarter deficit in a 34-33 win that gave Liberty its first loss of the season.