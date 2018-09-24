ALL-USA Watch: QB Nick Kargman sets N.J. single-game yards record

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. — They stretch in the same lines and dress in the same locker room, these teammates who huddled around him in awe as reporters asked questions and a brand-new game ball came his way from the coach.

In the middle of the fuss, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior quarterback stood above it all, his waved haircut pristine, seemingly absent of sweat.

“He set a record again?” Stanley King asked. “I am out of words.”

Woodrow Wilson’s Nick Kargman, two weeks removed from setting the South Jersey mark with eight touchdown passes in a game, broke a five-year bar set by Timber Creek’s Dan Williams here on Saturday in a 59-37 triumph over Cedar Creek.

In a game that lasted about 3 1/2 hours, Kargman completed 32 passes on 51 attempts for 539 yards and four touchdowns.

5-3-9. It ended up three more than Williams’ old standard.

Those final digits were a far cry from halftime worry. Instead, that revolved around the No. 2-ranked Tigers’ (4-0) ability to escape with victory.

They trailed 17-13 at intermission. Kargman went 11-for-22 with 136 yards in the first 24 minutes.

“He realized we weren’t playing at the level we’re supposed to be,” senior receiver/defensive back Naiem Simmons said. “He came out here with a different attitude and made sure everybody knew what they were doing at all times.”

Read the rest of the story in the Courier-Post