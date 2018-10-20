ALL-USA Watch: QBs Spencer Rattler, Jack Miller both sidelined in heavily-hyped matchup televised on ESPNU

Phoenix Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke refused to talk about star quarterback Spencer Rattler after he was held Friday on Senior Night.

“I don’t have any comment on that,” Zupke said.

Asked how long Rattler might be out, Zupke said, “I can’t talk about that.”

Rattler practiced late Wednesday afternoon and looked good to go for the ESPNU game that was set up in the summer as a clash of two of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

But some time between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning for Pinnacle’s walk-through practice, something happened.

Rattler told azcentral sports on Thursday his knee had been bothering him since Tuesday and he had a sprained MCL.

Pressed on what happened, Zupke repeated, “I can’t talk about that.”

Pinnacle didn’t need Rattler in its 23-7 win over Scottsdale Chaparral.

Nor did it need its other top playmaker, Kaleb Covington, who was knocked out in the first half with a shoulder injury.

And even with starting running back Kenji Roland out of his shoulder pads in the second half, Pinnacle had enough to win with Chaparral’s own struggles.

ESPNU was hoping to showcase a showdown between the Oklahoma commit Rattler and Ohio State commit Jack Miller.

Instead, footage was of Rattler limping on the sideline and Miller on crutches, encouraging fellow junior Sam Triester, who was making his first varsity start.

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic