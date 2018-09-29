ALL-USA Watch: South Carolina-bound Chosen 25 DE Zacch Pickens shines as RB

The University of South Carolina has a rich tradition of standout defensive ends coming through the program, with Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram and John Abraham just a few of the top pass rushers to call themselves Gamecocks.

Next year, there’s another top-tier player coming to campus, as Chosen 25 DE Zacch Pickens from T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) will be headed a two-hour drive southeast to Columbia. Before the five-star edge rusher dons the maroon and black, though, he is showing some skills as a running back that nobody likes to tackle.

Chosen 25: USA TODAY’s 2019 High School Football Player Rankings

As he has all season, the 6-foot-4, 268-pound Pickens went to work carrying the rock again Friday night, scoring two TDs in the Yellow Jackets’ 29-3 win over Greenwood.

On the year, per the Post and Courier in Charleston, Pickens has rushed for more than 150 yards and eight TDs.

Of course, Pickens is also holding down the defensive side, where he does the majority of his damage. Going into Friday night’s game, according to the Post and Courier, Pickens had 21 tackles (16 solo), five tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks.

Collecting both sacks and touchdowns. For a high school football player, it’s not a bad way to spend a Friday night.