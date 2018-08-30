ALL-USA Watch: Texas WR commit Jake Smith has scored 11 TDs in two games

As head coach Tom Herman builds Texas back into one of the nation’s premier football programs, a key player for the team’s future is currently doing work two states to the west.

Through two games, Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) four-star running back/wide receiver Jake Smith has given a nice glimpse into what the Longhorns can expect in coming years.

Friday night, Smith scored six touchdowns, giving him 11 of his team’s 12 touchdowns to begin the Saints’ season 2-0. In a 41-27 win over Sunnyslope (Phoenix), the Arizona Republic reports he had receiving TDs of 8, 11 and 56 yards, returned a 79-yard kickoff for a score and scored on runs of 67 and 93 yards, with a 93-yarder to cap it off. On the night, Smith had 480 all-purpose yards, including 237 rushing.

JAKE SMITH goes93 yards from scrimmage for his 6th TD of the night. He has now scored 11 of NDPs 12 TDS in first two games. Saints lead 41-27 v. Sunnyslope @TexasFootball — Kevin J McCabe (@kevinmccabecbs) August 25, 2018

In two games, Smith has amassed 693 total yards (320 rushing, 247 receiving, 126 returns) and 11 TDs (6 rushing, 4 receiving, 1 return).

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Smith is the No. 17 receiver in the class and the No. 2 player in Arizona, per the 247Sports Composite.

Smith’s next test comes when Notre Dame visits Gilbert Friday night. Look for him to find pay dirt once or twice.