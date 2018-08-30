ALL-USA Watch: Texas WR commit Jake Smith has scored 11 TDs in two games

As head coach Tom Herman builds Texas back into one of the nation’s premier football programs, a key player for the team’s future is currently doing work two states to the west.
Through two games, Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) four-star running back/wide receiver Jake Smith has given a nice glimpse into what the Longhorns can expect in coming years.
Friday night, Smith scored six touchdowns, giving him 11 of his team’s 12 touchdowns to begin the Saints’ season 2-0. In a 41-27 win over Sunnyslope (Phoenix), the Arizona Republic reports he had receiving TDs of 8, 11 and 56 yards, returned a 79-yard kickoff for a score and scored on runs of 67 and 93 yards, with a 93-yarder to cap it off. On the night, Smith had 480 all-purpose yards, including 237 rushing.
In two games, Smith has amassed 693 total yards (320 rushing, 247 receiving, 126 returns) and 11 TDs (6 rushing, 4 receiving, 1 return).
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Smith is the No. 17 receiver in the class and the No. 2 player in Arizona, per the 247Sports Composite.
Smith’s next test comes when Notre Dame visits Gilbert Friday night. Look for him to find pay dirt once or twice.