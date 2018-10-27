ALL-USA Watch: Top 2020 QB Jack Miller won't return for Arizona state playoffs

Scottsdale Chaparral junior quarterback Jack Miller won’t return, even for the playoffs, because of a knee injury sustained in the Phoenix Mountain Pointe loss two weeks ago.
Jack Miller Sr., Jack’s father, said that his son’s orthopedic doctor won’t medically release him in order not to “risk further” damage to the knee.
Miller had never missed a game in his career until last week.
Miller’s father said his son will fully heal in “four to six weeks.”
Miller, who committed this summer to Ohio State, attended last week’s ESPNU game at Phoenix Pinnacle on crutches with his knee in a brace.
He still is on crutches but is expected to be off of them soon, his dad said.