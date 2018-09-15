ALL-USA Watch: Virginia Tech commit Mike Sainristil can't be touched on either side of the ball for Everett (Mass.)

Affably nicknamed “DB U”, New England public-school juggernaut Everett (Mass.) has a long and storied pipeline when it comes to its defensive backs, annually sending its top such position players to Power 5 programs across the Big Ten and ACC.

So far in 2018 the Crimson Tide’s latest perimeter wunderkind, Virginia Tech commit Mike Sainristil, is slicing through the competition with ease. Friday night, the senior wide receiver/cornerback ripped Mansfield (Mass.) for two touchdowns on three catches totaling 110 yards, and added three interceptions, as the Tide rolled the Hornets 41-14 to improve to 2-0.

Judging by these clips, Sainristil might not have gotten touched all night . . .

Half: @EHSAthletics15 leads @football14_mhs 27-7. Everett WR Mike Sainristil eludes multiple Mansfield defenders to score from 36 yards out on a pass from Dillon Doherty with 1:10 remaining in Q2. @HerewegoJoe @mattyfeld612 @ConveyWEEI pic.twitter.com/TqM5Vi3YTq — Matt Siegel (@SportVideoMA) September 15, 2018

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Sainristil is ranked by 247 Sports Composite as the No. 1 overall Class of 2019 recruit in Massachusetts, and the 59th best corner in the country.

First-time Everett head coach Theluxon Pierre has the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of a titan in John DiBiaso, who stepped down after a quarter-century last year after leading the Tide to their 12th MIAA Division 1 state title in a span of two decades. DiBiaso has since taken over at Boston’s Catholic Memorial, the smallest school by enrollment competing in Massachusetts’ largest classification.

But so far, Sainristil is making the Tide’s transition smooth. Pierre’s first career win as head coach, last week over rival Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, Mass.) was Everett’s 800th win all-time as a program. Through two games, Sainristil is averaging 19.3 yards a catch with four touchdowns, to go with his three picks on defense.

Veteran Massachusetts high school football guru Adam Kurkjian also says he’s never seen anything like Sainristil before: