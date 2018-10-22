Allen 5-star WR Theo Wease awarded with eerily accurate bobblehead

Theo Wease is one of the nation’s top wide receivers, so it’s no shock that he’s in line to receive both local and national honors. The Allen (Texas) High School superstar officially locked in one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s biggest when he was handed the Inside High School Sports MVP award for his performance against Plano East High School (Texas).

That’s all fine and good, but the real headline is what Wease received for his efforts: A bobblehead that is an absolute spitting image of him.

Here’s Wease:

And here’s Wease’s bobblehead:

Check out @_TheoWeaseJr get this bobblehead today at 6:30pm Ch5. @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/zd3eTqKypF — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) October 20, 2018

That is pret-tay, pret-tay good, folks.

It may not prove that Wease is the nation’s best wide receiver, or necessarily that he’s even the best in his state (he and Lake Travis receiver Garrett Wilson can fight over that honor), but it does mean that he has the single best artistic representation of his personage. And that’s worth something, right?