Allen (Texas) falls and Mater Dei (Calif.) back on top in Week 19 Super 25 Football Rankings

Duncanville High School (Texas) caused quite the shakeup in the Super 25 rankings this week with its shocking 44-35 win over Allen High School (Texas), who was holding down the No. 1 spot in the rankings, in the 6A-1 state semifinals.

The Panthers rode the stellar play of junior quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson, who finished with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns plus a touchdown pass in the win, all the way to the winner’s circle and as a result jumped from No. 11 to No. 5 this week.

That catapulted Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.) to the top spot followed by St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) to round out the top five.

Duncanville’s win sets up a matchup with No. 6 North Shore (Houston, Texas) for the 6A-1 state championship.

Allen plummeted to No. 15 as a result of the loss.

Colquitt County High School (Norman Park, Ga.) dropped out of the Super 25 this week after the then No. 10 Packers fell to Milton High School (Ga.) 14-13 in the Class 7A championship.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) checks in at No. 25 in this week’s rankings after knocking off Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) 52-7 in the Class 7A state championship.

Now two Super 25 teams will vie for titles in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Dec. 22.

First, No. 4 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) takes on Lee County High School (Leesburg, Ga.) at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU) then No. 23 Centennial High School (Peoria, Ariz.) will host Eastside Catholic High School (Sammamish, Wash.) at 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU).