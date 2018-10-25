Allen (Texas) RB Celdon Manning voted Week 11 Super 25 Top Star

Allen (Texas) junior running back Celdon Manning was voted as the Super 25 Top Star for Week 11, after his integral performance in last Friday’s win over Dallas Jesuit.

RESULTS: Super 25 Top Star, Week 11

The 5-foot-9, 177-pound Manning had just 10 carries for 79 yards on the night as the Eagles, currently ranked No. 4 in our national Super 25, rolled Jesuit 43-14. But he made them count, with three touchdowns to lead the team to victory:

Manning garnered just over 43 percent of the vote, with more than 14,000 votes, beating out Rome (Ga.) running back Jamious Griffin (18 carries,165 yards, 4 TD in win over Hiram, Ga.), who got 27 percent of the vote and more than 9,000 votes total.

More than 32,800 votes were cast in total.