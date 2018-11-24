High school basketball fight spills into stands; tournament cancelled

The remainder of a basketball tournament was cancelled after a brawl between two teams broke out and spilled into the stands.

On Friday, players on Alton High School (Ill.) and Riverview Gardens (St. Louis, Mo.) got into a fight in the second half of a physical game, according to the Telegraph.

Two technical fouls on a Riverview player about a minute apart in the third quarter ignited shoving as the team was in-bounding the ball following the free throws, the outlet reported.

But this was sparked by tensions going into halftime, according to Riverbender.

Both benches emptied and Madison County police officers who were in attendance helped separate those involved.

Video footage I shot of the unfortunate, awful Alton-Riverview Gardens brawl. Insane. pic.twitter.com/cOhkDZfkjU — John Hough (@_Johner_) November 24, 2018

Video shows the fight breaking out in separate areas in the gym, including onto the bleachers as the PA announcer asked fans to remain in their seats.

Early in the fight, it also shows a referee falling to the ground, though it was unclear if he got hit, pushed, or if momentum carried him as he tried to stop the fight from escalating.

As players entered the court off the bench during the fight, the league was authorized to suspend them for a game. Alton High athletic director Jeff Alderman, residing over the Alton Redbird Tip-off Classic, didn’t stop there.

The season-opening tournament was cancelled in its fourth day.

“In concern for everyone’s safety all other games for Saturday are cancelled, too. Further discipline will be determined after investigations are concluded,” he said in a statement, according to the Telegraph.

Alton and Riverview Gardens forfeited the missed Saturday games.